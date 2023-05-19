James “Jim” Everett Hanan
February 11, 1929 – April 29, 2013
East Wenatchee, WA
James Everett “Jim” Hanan of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully with his family present on April 29, 2023, at the age of 95. Jim was born on February 11, 1928, in San Luis Obispo, CA, to Dick Rockwell Hanan and Mary Velma (Scott) Hanan.
After graduating from San Luis Obispo High School in 1946, Jim joined the Navy for a two-year commission and was stationed in Guam. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1948, and then entered the Engineering program at California State Polytechnic College (Cal Poly), graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1953. Upon graduation, Jim began his career with the General Electric Corporation and moved to Boston, MA; starting an extensive training program. This is where he met his future wife, Doris Louise Trentini, of East Lynn, MA.
Jim and Doris married on September 24, 1955, honeymooning in Bermuda. They enjoyed their loving relationship for over 60 years, which included several moves with General Electric, adventurous travels, and good friends everywhere they went. Doris passed away in 2016, following a courageous ten-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease and 60 years of her life coping with Type I diabetes, with Jim by her side every step of the way.
Jim enjoyed their neighbors at homes in California, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, New York, Colorado, and Washington.
Jim loved to garden and became a “Master Gardener” in Denver, CO. He spent as much time as reasonably possible in the outdoors skiing, bicycling, camping, hiking, rafting, boating, sailing, backpacking, and mountaineering. In 1970, Jim taught the kids to ski at the Labrador Mountain near Manlius, NY. Jim planned and took the family on many vacations including in 1973, a summer-long RV trip from New York to the West Coast, through the Southwest and back, stopping at some of the best National Parks in the country. In 1974, another special trip was a two-week long canoe trip with the kids in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, including several portages and lots of fishing.
Jim was an Assistant Scoutmaster in both Manlius, NY, and Englewood, CO, and spent many weekends with his children at various Girl Scout and Boy Scout events - canoeing, backpacking, and winter cross-country skiing. Jim enjoyed several outdoor accomplishments he cherished, including the Philmont Scout Ranch “70-miler” backpack trip, winter camping in a snow cave at 12,000 ft., and summiting Mount Rainier on August 7, 1994, at the age of 66. Jim summited several “46'ers” in the Adirondacks of New York and over ten “14'ers” in Colorado on trips with the Boy Scouts and close friends.
Jim enjoyed traveling with Doris and visited England, Ireland, France, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Holland, Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Caribbean.
After retirement in 1990, Jim was an active participant in the events of the “Ski Meisters Club” of Golden, CO, including serving a term as President. He went on several club ski trips every year from the 1990's through 2004. In the summertime, Jim and other club members enjoyed many bicycle rides and week-long adventures. These week-long bicycle trips included riding across Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.
Jim has three children: Linda (Bill) Dobbins of East Wenatchee, WA, Jeffrey (Laura) Hanan of Charlton, NY, and Kristen (Jim) Kennedy of Richardson, TX. Jim has eight grandchildren: Justin, Kelly, Michael, Maranda, Trenton, Nicole, Kaitlyn, and Sarah; and nine great-grandchildren: Blake, Claire, Nora, Shelby, Anabelle, Isley, Evey, Colette, and Elia. Jim's sister, Velma Jean Fletcher, passed away in 1979, and had three children of her own. Jim kept in touch with nephew, Woodrow Fletcher of Ada, OK, and niece, Valery Fletcher of Boulder, CO, and James Fletcher, who preceded him in death.
Jim will be laid to rest at the Hanan Family plot in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Missouri and the Trentini Family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Milford, NH. Services for Jim will be announced to the family at a later date. Donations in Jim's name can be made to the Audubon Society and the Skimeister Club. You are invited to visit Jim's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory or make donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.