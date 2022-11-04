James “Jim” Jackson Wills
May 26, 1931 - October 26, 2022
James “Jim” Jackson Wills
May 26, 1931 - October 26, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
James “Jim” Jackson Wills, 91, passed away on October 26, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. Jim was born in Spokane, WA, in 1931, to Seth and Claire Wills and was raised alongside his two sisters, Patricia, and Joan, in the Spokane Valley. During Jim's younger years, he stayed busy and productive with school and Boy Scout activities. He delivered newspapers from the back of his horse, raised chickens, went hunting and fishing with his dad, and traveled often with his family to their beloved cabin at Priest Lake, ID.
In 1949, Jim became an official “COUG” at Washington State University. He became a member of Phi Sigma Kappa and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. While at WSU, Jim met the love of his life, Joyce Henderson Wills and they were married in Vancouver, WA, and shared 65 years of marriage.
Jim was a business owner of three restaurants in Cheney, WA, and Spokane, and then he and the family moved to Pullman, WA, in 1965, and for the duration of his career, Jim worked in the office of Grants and Research Development at Washington State University. They were active members of the United Church of Christ in Pullman, WA. Jim's life was one of service, first to his family and then to his community.
Jim and Joyce raised four children and spent time at their family cabin at Priest Lake making life-long, precious memories. Boating, hiking, picking huckleberries, skiing, swimming, and campfires at the beach were favorite pastimes. The lake cabin continues to be a source of joy for the family, and while it is a precious place for all, it will never be the same without their beloved dad, papa and granddad.
In April of 2016, Jim and Joyce moved from Pullman to East Wenatchee to be closer to their extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents, Seth and Claire Wills; and sister, Patricia Thomas. He is survived by his sister, Joan Peterson of Lacey, WA; four children: Sherri Wills, Howard “Skip” Wills, Susan Miller (Richard), Nancy Barrett (Dan); six grandchildren: James Wiley, Ben Wiley (Kate), Jessica Drake, Kaitlynn Barrett-Ashbaugh (Greg), Max Miller, and Claire Krause; four great-grandchildren: Sylvan and Rheya Wiley, and Tristan and Benjamin Wiley.
