James Mark Wade
November 10, 1926 – July 12, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
James M. Wade, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from natural causes. He was born on November 10, 1926, in Okanogan, WA, the son of Isham and Doris (Leitch) Wade. He was raised in Wenatchee and attended Wenatchee High School, where he graduated with the class of 1944. During his senior year of high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Washington State College, University of Washington, and Wenatchee Valley College. After college, Jim returned to Wenatchee to work in the fruit industry. In 1949, Jim married Camille Jones and in 1950, he joined his father at Columbia Fruit Packers as sales manager. Jim and Camille shared a passion for travel and together they explored the world, visiting every continent except Antarctica. Jim was a bird hunter, fisherman, sailor, pilot, and he loved spending time at Lake Chelan.
Jim served on the boards of numerous organizations including: Washington State Fruit Commission, Cherry Growers and Industries Foundation, Washington Cherry Marketing Commission, International Apple Institute (now U.S. Apple Association), Northwest Horticultural Council, Washington Apple Commission, Washington Apple Education Foundation, Rotary, Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church, AAA in Seattle, WA, Washington Athletic Club, Wenatchee Saving and Loan.
Jim worked quietly but effectively in the community. He was a founding director and stockholder in Wenatchee Mountain, Inc., which developed the Mission Ridge ski area in 1966. He worked with the youth ski racing programs. He was a long-time supporter of the Salvation Army, YMCA, the Boy Scouts, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Numerica Performing Arts Center. He helped rise money for the scouts to purchase Scout-A-Vista. Jim and his family set up the Wade Dialysis Fund, renamed the Wade Family Literacy Fund and the Camille Jones Wade Children’s Library.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Mark Wade and Karen Lidikay, and Mike and Karen Wade; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Gus Heinicke; and seven grandchildren: Sara (Andrew Latta) Wade, James Wade, Robin (Justin) Hansen, Jennifer and Megan Wade, and Greg and Josh Heinicke; three great-grandchildren: Colton and Maren Hansen, and Reese Latta-Wade. He was preceded in death by his wife, Camille Wade; their infant daughter, Sarah Diane Wade; his parents, Isham and Doris Wade; and his sister, Peggy Dewey.
His family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Peter Rutherford, Hospice, and caregiver, Wendy Allen, for the remarkable care he received.
A Private Family Interment Service will be held. Visitation will be on Thursday July 16, 2020, and Friday July 17, 2020 – with masks and social distancing required by state law. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Community Foundation of NCW or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family invites you to get more information on Jim’s tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and to leave a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.