James “Jim" Schoenmakers, 68, a lifelong Wenatchee Valley Resident, entered into rest on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA. Jim was born on November 17, 1953, to Henry and Irene (Kerr) Schoenmakers. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in grades one through nine. He then attended Wenatchee High School, where he was in Boys Choir.
As a young boy, Jim was an altar boy for St. Joseph’s Church, was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, played Little League at Morris Field and had a paper route delivering the Wenatchee Daily World. Jim worked in the fruit industry at Columbia Fruit and then Cascadian Fruit Shippers for over 30 years. He was a taxi driver and stocked pamphlet kiosks. He also developed a love for hunting and fishing that continued throughout his life.
In 1973, he married Joan Zylstra and they had a daughter, Jill Denise.
In 1981, he married Dee Rankin, who brought two daughters to the relationship: Brooc and Nikki.
Jim is survived by daughter, Jill (Brad) Mumm; step-daughters: Brooc (Jason) Barb and Nichole “Nikki” Rueth; siblings: Clara (Norm) Wall, Anne Rainbolt, Doris (Fred) Schaller, Joseph Schoenmakers, and John (Dixie) Schoenmakers; grandchildren: Jackson Mumm, Grace Mumm, Jeremy Barb and Chloe Barb. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Nancy Moore, Lynda Hickok, and Phyllis Kathleen Browning; and most recently, his loving wife, Dee Schoenmakers.
A Memorial Service will be held for close friends and family in the Spring of 2022. You are invited to view the online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
