James “Jim” W. Gottschalk
June 18, 1926 - September 15, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of James Gottschalk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
James “Jim” W. Gottschalk
June 18, 1926 - September 15, 2022
Lake Stevens, WA
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Our Dad, Grandpa, and WWII veteran passed away on September 15, 2022, at 96 years of age. Jim was born in Fremont, just north of Seattle, WA. When he was three years old, his family, including older sister, Pearl, moved to West Seattle. Dad graduated from West Seattle High School, before entering the Navy.
Jim was a business man and owned multiple restaurants throughout his lifetime, including: the Nighthawk in Ferndale, WA, the Happy Hour Tavern and The Spencer House Restaurant in West Seattle. In addition, Dad (and Mom) also owned the Edelweiss Restaurant & Hotel and the Ski Tavern in partnership with Jim and Wilda Ward, in Leavenworth, WA.
Dad loved Leavenworth, where he and Mom resided for 30 years. He was on the Leavenworth Volunteer Fire Department and Cascade Ambulance. He also served on the city counsel and was interim Mayor for a short amount of time.
Dad loved anything with an engine. He flew floatplanes off of Lake Union, raced snowmobiles out at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, loved cars and especially, motorcycles. Dad spent as much time as he could up the Icicle and on Forest Service roads all over the area. Dad sold his last motorcycle at age 80.
In 2004, Jim and Judy moved to Lake Stevens, WA, to be closer to family and friends. Dad had an incredible sense of humor and so did Mom. They both were loved by all who met them. Dad was devoted to his wife, of 62 years, Judith, who passed away in 2019.
Survived by daughter, Linda Boysen (Ted); grandson, Nicholas James Williams; bonus grandsons: Curtis Boysen (Sylvia) and James Boysen (Hannah); niece, Lisa Cosky (Rich); and great-niece, Lisa Voigt (Mark and family).
Our hearts are heavy, but we have so many wonderful memories.
Celebration of Life to be announced at a later time.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.