James “Jimmy” Bradley
December 13,1946 – November 1, 2021
Chelan, WA
James “Jimmy” Bradley passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. James was born in Fort Smith, AR, to William and Wanda “Faye” (Barham) Bradley. Jim moved to Manson, WA, as a small child and grew up working in the orchards. Jim was a natural athlete and participated in multiple sports while growing up, setting school records in track and field. He graduated from Manson High School, in 1965, and worked for the Chelan Box and Manufacturing Company saw mill, before moving to Longview, WA, to work for Weyerhaeuser.
In 1967, Jim moved back to Wenatchee, WA, and began his career with Alcoa - Wenatchee Works. In August of 1970, Jim married Victoria Haugen and became a father to her sons: Rick and Kevin. He and Victoria had a daughter, Raquel, in 1976. That same year, Jim completed his journeyman electrician apprenticeship training, becoming a maintenance electrician for the remainder of his 32 year career with Alcoa. In 1996, Jim married Dee Kahn, becoming a father to Patrick and Stephanie. He and Dee made their home in the Chelan, WA, area.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman enjoying anything that took him outside. He loved to hunt and fish, camp and hike, and enjoyed both watching and playing sports. He was a long-time senior softball player, known by his teammates and others as “Jimmy”. He was inducted into the Wenatchee Senior League Softball Hall of Fame as it’s 55th inductee, in 2006. He traveled to St. George, UT, to play softball every year and earned his “20-year ring” this year, something he was extremely proud of achieving.
Anyone who knew Jim, knew he had the gift of gab. He was known for telling stories about his high school days, his family, his outdoor adventures, about anything you could think of, he would talk about and if you missed a story, you need not worry as it was a sure bet you would hear it again in full detail. Jim led by example and was a great mentor to his children and grandchildren, teaching them the importance of a solid work ethic, the need for a good education, and to always give back more than you take. He never hesitated to help out a neighbor, friend, or family member. He will be deeply missed!
Jim is survived by his wife, Dee; mother, Faye; brother, Larry (Linda) Bradley; sister, Sheila (Bob) Bevington; daughters: Raquel Clark and Stephanie Kahn; sons: Kevin (Crystal) Overbay, Richard Overbay, and Patrick (Andrea) Kahn; grandchildren: Trevor Clark, Mihkaela Overbay, Kiffen Overbay, Mysti Overbay-Durr, Elizabeth (Stephen) Mounce, Delmar Kahn, Kalen Kahn, Katie (Dylan) Keaton, and Mathew Kahn-Grant; and great-grandchildren: Hannah Keaton and Adam Keaton. He was preceded in death by his father, William; and his sister, Caroline Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring of 2022. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.