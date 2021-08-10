James Koempel
Dryden, WA
Jim Koempel passed away July 26, 2021, at his home in Dryden, WA, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a longtime orchardist in the Wenatchee River Valley. Jim grew up on a family farm in Tieton, WA, graduating Highland High School in 1963. Then, graduated from Washington State University, in 1968, with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. His first job was a vocational agriculture and woodshop teacher at Cashmere High School. He and his wife, Sue, bought their first ten acres of orchard, in 1969, on Pine Flats in Dryden.
Jim continued teaching until the mid-1980’s, developing strong long-term relationships with students from Cashmere, Peshastin-Dryden and ultimately, the Cascade School District in Leavenworth, WA. Jim was a driven man willing to take on many other side incomes to help support his farming habit. He worked as a night watchman at the Cashmere Mill and as a farm insurance adjuster for many years, where he became familiar with all the diverse crops in Washington State. He and Sue worked hard so that eventually, he could farm full time with his family, a goal he attained and enjoyed. He and Sue enjoyed the challenges of farming and leaned on faith and hope as ingredients to success, as is testament by their chosen business names, Potentiality, Inc., and Possibility Orchards.
As Jim asked his son, Josh, back to their growing orchard business, he found more time to give back to the Tree Fruit industry. He served on the board of directors of the Peshastin Irrigation District, the Washington Growers Clearinghouse Association and the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission. Jim spent time traveling abroad, helping to bring technologies and growing techniques back to the Washington State tree fruit industry, as well as countless trips to Olympia, WA, and Washington, D.C., to inform legislators and government agencies about agricultural issues.
Jim was not one to sit still. His many experiences in the world of business and life were valuable to any organization he was affiliated with. He led with a humble confidence and faced conflict with humor and patience. Jim will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends. In his words, he did all of these activities, so he would have something to talk about at the coffee shop with the guys.
James is survived by wife, Sue; son, Joshua; daughter, Kiffin; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Jeff.
Any donations in his memory can be made to the River Academy. James enjoyed investing in students in a small school setting, like the River Academy. He enjoyed attending Grandparent’s day at the school, and appreciated the Christian worldview, that prepares students for all types of post-high school work, including agriculture. Donations will support students through scholarships at bit.ly/RememberingJimK.
