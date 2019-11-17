James L. McMahan
September 24, 1942 – November 10, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
On Sunday, November 10, 2019, James "Jim" L. McMahan, loving husband, father, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 77. Jim was born on September 24, 1942, in Sevierville, TN, to George and Nancy (King) McMahan. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1961, and was honorably discharged in 1967, after serving as an Aviation Electrician. On July 12, 1965, he married Jerrilene "Jerri" S. Dockery and moved to Wenatchee, WA, where they raised three children: Dennis, Jentri, and Jason. Jim retired from Alcoa after 39 years.
Jim was known for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was an avid sports enthusiast and always looked forward to watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Jim was a talented carpenter and enjoyed crafting and woodworking with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Nancy; siblings; Lucile Watson, Nina Smelcer, Ray McMahan, Clyde McMahan, and Eugene McMahan. He is survived by his wife, Jerri McMahan; three children: Dennis McMahan (Amanda McMahan), Jentri Linn (Jason Linn), and Jason McMahan; grandchildren: Jadyn McMahan, Cassidy McMahan, Dawson Linn, and Bailey Linn; his siblings: Howard McMahan, Charles McMahan, and Bonnie Whaley.
A Graveside Service, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in loving memory of Jim to the Make a Wish Foundation: http://bit.ly/2XeBSNl. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. You are invited to view Jim’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a photo or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.