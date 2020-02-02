James Lane Weythman
September 7, 1949 – January 3, 2020
Cashmere, WA
James Lane Weythman passed away peacefully, at the age of 70, on January 3, 2020, at his Cashmere “Brass Mountain” home, with family by his bedside. Jim was named after his great-grandfather, an early pioneer, who in 1885, homesteaded in Monitor, WA.
Jim attended Mountlake Terrace, WA, schools and shortly after graduating in 1968, was drafted into the U.S. Army, and sent to Vietnam to serve his country. Jim was wounded and honorably discharged, with many citizens, in 1971. In order to help heal his wounds, Jim left the valley to attend college in the Southwest. After returning to the valley, Jim married Gayle Backman, in 1978, and started their 41 years of life together.
Jim was a man of many talents; in addition to having the “family” calling for being an orchardist in his genes, he also worked for Cascade Helicopters and Pipkin Construction. Jim was great with his hands and loved figuring things out. Due to health reasons, he retired early and began fixing up his beloved Brass Mountain.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Gayle; daughters: Jamie Ackerman (Tadd) and Jody Valasco (Francisco); grandchildren: Madison, Payton, Makena, Gavin, and Mya; his dog, Bentley; sister, Susie Hughes (Mike); and nieces: Mikey and Alicia. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim loved his family and taught his grandkids how to drive the go-cart, and also loved to take them 4-wheeling over the roller coasters, the hills on Brass Mountain. Jim especially enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting with his friends, but had one stipulation for the young, first time hunters, that they had to show him the deer they shot.
Jim’s Memorial Service will be held from 1:00–4:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere, WA, 98815.
The family would like to thank hospice and the many good friends who helped them through this. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 W. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or Confluence Health Foundation-Hospice, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. You are invited to view Jim’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
MY FRIEND
An incredible simple six letter word to describe such a complex relationship between two men…. Yes, my friend, as I pen these very words I smile thru the tears, the nicknames we have “stuck” upon each other…. “Jimmy Dimwit”…”Olaf the Viking”…”El Wincho”....”Mr. August.”
Being unique is not an easy task and Jim, you wrote the textbook on how to be an anomaly! So many characteristics you have shared with the world, could have only been created in the forge of life that you have tempered yourself in. Indeed, it has been a privilege to have had the benefit of your selfless sharing of the way to live life like a man!
Jim, you took it upon yourself to clear the trail of life all the way to the Right of Way, making it easy for individuals, like myself, to stumble along behind you! Knowing that the route ahead was not only pioneered, it was cleared! As you prepare to embark on another leg of your journey that will remain unknown to us mere mortals…a journey that can only be made alone… Once again you have prepared, once again, James Weythman has his shit together, and yes, once again, my friend, you have shown me how to be a man.
When the shadows of life lengthen and the autumn daylight fades, know that you my friend continue to light the way. We are here as you snowmobile into winter. We will follow your trail at some yet unknown time. Above all else my friend, know that we will carry on and lovingly support the agenda you have so graciously left for all of us.
Love,
Your Friend,
Joe Fitzgerald