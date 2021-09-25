James Leroy Glaus, 87, returned to his heavenly home on September 21, 2021. He passed away following a brief illness, at home, surrounded by family. Jim, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Ava, MO, but considered Lebanon, OR, his hometown. Following high school, Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years. While attending Oregon State College, Jim met the love of his life, Dorothy Eisenbrey; the couple married in 1958. Jim graduated from San Francisco State University and taught elementary school in Ojai, CA, for 30 years. Following his retirement from teaching, Jim farmed almonds and grapes in the Merced, CA, area for 28 years. When not teaching or farming, Jim enjoyed skiing, backpacking, hiking, bike riding, gardening, reading, golf, and RV trips with Dorothy. He had his private pilot’s license, and enjoyed flying a 1942 L2 Taylorcraft, which he helped refurbish.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Fred Glaus; mother, Marian (Schulz) Glaus; brother, Lloyd; and infant daughter, Jennifer Lee Glaus. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; daughter, Kimberly Läte and husband, Eric; daughter, Lynne Beitler and husband, Bryan; daughter, Julie Carson and husband, Kenton; sisters: Mary Lou Bogosian (David) and Wanda Miller (David); sisters-in-law: Ann Glaus and Maureen Eisenbrey; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment is planned at Willamette National Cemetery in Salem, OR, at a later date. The Glaus family wishes to thank Hospice of Wenatchee for its compassionate end-of-life care and support.
To plant a tree in memory of James Glaus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.