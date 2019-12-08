James Louis "Jim" Hinson
Wenatchee, WA
James Louis Hinson "Jim" went peacefully to be with His Lord and Savior, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, with his wife and daughter at his side, at the age of 74, due to sudden illness. Jim was born on October 6, 1945, in San Bernardino, CA, and was raised in Pittsburgh, PA. As a child, Jim loved baseball; he played little league and enjoyed attending Pirates games through the Knothole Gang. This exposure to baseball developed a lifelong love for the game and he remained a loyal fan of both the Pirates and Pittsburgh’s NFL team, the Steelers. At the age of 12, Jim and his mother moved to Washington, D.C., where Jim attended Gonzaga College High School. In 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to a photo mapping unit, as an airplane instrument repairman. His unit was stationed in many places throughout the world including: Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Galapagos Islands, and Vietnam.
In 1969, after completing his Air Force service, Jim pursued a History and Political Science degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA, with the intent of attending law school. While at VCU, Jim played football and basketball, ran the athletic dorm, and was involved in student government. Jim was almost finished with his degree, when he decided against law school, and pursued a career as a crop duster pilot. However, this endeavor was diverted by the introduction to the love of his life, Kim McKlveen. The two fell in love and were married in 1975, in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Together, they decided to make a move west. Jim studied engineering at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT, where he completed his Mechanical Engineering degree in 1980.
Employment with ALCOA led Jim and Kim to Wenatchee, WA, where they remained until 2005. While in Wenatchee, they raised three children. Jim enjoyed being a father and worked hard to provide for his family. He loved the outdoors, and Wenatchee provided the backdrop for hiking, biking, kayaking, cross-country skiing, roller blading, tennis, and running. Jim participated in many Ridge to River Relay races, often in the Ironman category.
In 2005, employment led Jim and Kim from Wenatchee to Cody, WY, then to Baton Rouge, LA, until they returned to Richmond, VA. Jim retired from engineering with Honeywell, but during his “retirement” worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for Veritas Christian School in Richmond, VA. Coming full circle, Jim returned to Wenatchee in 2017, with his wife and daughter.
Jim was an incredibly multifaceted man. He maintained a love for U.S. history throughout his life, was a die-hard Gonzaga basketball fan, and his favorite outdoor activity was road biking. Jim loved motorcycles and cars, with the hunt for the deal being almost as exciting as obtaining the vehicle itself. He always welcomed intellectual discussions, closely followed politics, and sought the truth.
Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kim of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Jennifer Hinson of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Emily Robinson (Ben) of Tacoma, WA; and son, Chris Hinson of Anchorage, AK.
Jim will be laid to rest on Friday, December 13, 2019, with a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A Memorial Service with a reception to follow will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Calvary Bible Church, 605 First Street, Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church. Chapel of the Valley Wenatchee, WA, assisted with arrangements.