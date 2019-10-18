James Melvin Durham
August 8, 1940 – October 13, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
James Melvin “Jim” Durham, 79, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital. Jim was born on August 8, 1940, in Brainerd, MN, to the late John Samuel “Jack” and Florence Edna (Sell) Durham. He was raised in Hibbing, MN, and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1958. He continued his education at Hibbing Junior College, where he studied forestry.
He met Emma Gladys Van Horn and they were later married on July 1, 1961, in Crosby, MN. They made their first home in Merrifield, MN. Jim worked at the NW Paper Company paper mill until the family moved to Anchorage, AK, in 1975. He worked at M.W. Drilling, prior to moving to Wasilla, AK, in 1983. In Wasilla, he started his own drilling and excavation company, Rock Ridge Enterprises, which he operated until he and Cis moved to make their home in Wenatchee, WA, in 2011.
Jim loved spending time with his family, and all things outdoors: camping, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. Jim was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge of Palmer, AK. He was also part of the East Wenatchee Bowling Alley Friends group.
Jim is survived by his wife, Emma “Cis” Durham of Wenatchee, WA; children: Kelly (Matthew) Riedel of Wenatchee, WA, and Dean Durham of Fall Creek, OR; brothers: Gerald (Cathie) Durham of Andover, MN, and Ted (Anita) Durham of Wasilla, AK; sister, Janis (Richard) Belmont of Fergus Falls, MN; grandchildren: Seth Riedel of Spokane, WA, Jemma Riedel of Spokane, WA, Justin Durham of Portland, OR, and Nathan Durham of Fall Creek, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents.
