James Michael Barnett

Wenatchee, WA

James Michael Barnett, also known as Jim and Jimmy, of Wenatchee, WA, left us for his heavenly home on March 18, 2020, at the young age of 60. He was born on May 1, 1958, in Boise ID, the youngest of three children to Lois and Harry Barnett. He was affectionately known as “Bubba” by his sisters. James attended schools in Boise and graduated from Boise High School, in 1977. He was blessed with the birth of his first son, Brad Deppel, shortly after that time. He met and married Deborah Benton on November 22, 1980, and they moved to Wenatchee in 1981, where they were blessed with two more sons, Nehemiah James and Trenton Taylor. James worked at Central Washington Hospital for 27 years, and loved his career in Environmental Services, retiring in 2014, due to health issues. He took much pride in his work and was known by his co-workers and many other employees at Central Washington Hospital for his great work ethic and for being a great mentor to many. He made many lasting friendships there, and loved times spent with them.

In 2001, James married Debbie Collins, and spent the next 19-plus years with his loving wife. Two grandsons, Sawyer and Brady, were born during this time, whom he loved playing and spending time with, especially after retiring when he was able to be at home more. James had a great love for fishing, camping, and being outdoors. He especially loved Fish Lake and Lake Wenatchee for those times. He grew up fishing with his father at Lucky Peak Dam, just outside of Boise, which left him with many great memories. As a teenager at Boise High School, he also loved singing in the choir and had a great voice! He would often be heard singing while out fishing with his son, Trenton, or at work by his co-workers. More favorite times spent with his family and close friends were going to Apple Blossom festivities, watching the fireworks in the park on the 4th of July with a big picnic, celebrating special occasions with family that always included good food, another one of his loves! He was a fan of the Mariners and Denver Broncos and was able to attend many of their games with family.

James’ love of life, huge smile, way of making you laugh, and desire to be with his family and close friends are so missed by all of us who knew and loved him so well. His concern, during his final days with us, was that he wanted to be remembered for doing something good; that was certainly evident from the many caring, loving, and respectful comments from his friends and family. Even in his death, he gave back by being able to donate his corneas that resulted in two successful cornea transplants! He loved sitting on his deck with Deb, talking and watching the Canadian geese fly over their home at the same time each day. On his last day with us, Deb called him as the geese flew over much earlier than usual. The geese have never returned since his journey home to heaven. James said to Deb on the phone “they must be packing up and heading home; maybe I can fly home, too”.

James is survived by his wife, Deb of Wenatchee, WA; son, Brad (Brooke), and granddaughter, Alisia of Nampa, ID; son, Nehemiah (Trisha), and granddaughters, Nora Grace and Emmalyn of Bon Durant, IA; son, Trenton of Wenatchee, WA; grandsons: Sawyer and Brady of Wenatchee, WA; sisters: Marilyn (Manny) Brincat of Wenatchee, WA, Peggy DeCoopman of Atwood, CO; and his very dear friend, Jan Kaiser, whom he affectionately called his “adopted sister” of Wenatchee. He is also survived by nieces: Kathy (Shane) Sorenson of New Hampshire, Chrissy (Marty) Raney of Minnesota; Deb (Lawrence) Richards Neal of Hillrose, CO; nephews: Rick, Troy, and Dan, all of Colorado; his brother-in-law and good friend, Darrel Overman of Arora, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Harriet Overman; and brother, Mike Greenwood.

We want to thank the many angels of mercy who were his caregivers from Central Washington Hospital that gave him the loving and expert care he received in his final five days there. He loved his Cardiologist, Dr. Bill Murray, and his PCP, Dr. Patrick Lynch, who gave him such amazing care for so many years, and we thank them for their great care.

A Celebration of Life will occur at a future date when things are safer in our world. “Rest in peace James, we love and miss you so much; you will always be in our hearts”.