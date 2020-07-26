James Micheal Donaghue
Malaga, WA
James Micheal “Jim” Donaghue, AKA-Slopey, 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on July 15, 2020. After being a survivor of cancer for 22 years, Jim found out he was facing another battle of cancer. It was a battle he could not overcome, even though he told the doctors “Bring it on!” He was born on December 24, 1950, in Galena, MO, to Virgil “Red” Donaghue and Opal Bond-Donaghue. Jim moved to the Wenatchee Valley with his family as an infant, where he attended school in Wenatchee, WA. Jim married Tammy Kimble on January 9, 1975, enjoying 45 years of marriage, until his passing.
Jim had a love of flying that started in his teens. He loved to share his stories with his children and grandchildren. Jim loved to take his plane out during Aviation Days at Pangborn and share his love of planes with anyone that would come by. Jim also had a love for prospecting and the great outdoors that he shared with his family. In his later years, you would very seldom find him anywhere without his dogs.
Even though Jim did many things throughout his life, such as fighting forest fires from the air and the ground, his main occupation was driving truck or running heavy equipment. Jim passed these skills on to many people he met throughout life, including his children.
Jim is survived by his wife, Tammy Donaghue; daughter, Jamie Donaghue; son, Mark Donaghue (Melissa); son, James “Mike” Donaghue, Jr. (Mercedes); daughter, Lova Jean Donaghue; six grandchildren that he cherished; sister, Betty Louise Woolett; brother, Jack Gwin; mother-in-law, Marianne Crossman; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Bill and Pam Searles; sister-in-law, Sandy Kimble-Solorza (Armondo); many nieces and nephews; many children and brothers of the heart. His constant companions Buddy, Molly, and Chester. He was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Opal Donaghue.
As a family, we would like to thank all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Central Washington Hospital, that Jim got to know on a first name bases during his many stays, for their care and support. We would also like to give special thanks to Dr. Barber, Dr. Bassett, and Dr. Laxmanan for their special care.
You are invited to view his website at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.