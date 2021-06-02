James Nelson
April 4, 1964 - May 21, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
James "Jim" Nelson, 57, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2021. Jim was born to parents, Wesley R. Nelson and Maryann Tilton (Bolelli), on April 4, 1964, in Champaign, IL, on Chanute Air Force Base. Jim graduated from Wenatchee High School and received a degree in business from Wenatchee Valley College. He held various jobs in his younger years of life and spent more than 30 years with the Washington State Department of Agriculture's fruit and vegetable program. He had a profound appreciation for the bounty of the Wenatchee Valley and Washington State.
Jim was known for his love of family and friends. If you spent time with him, you'd know that he came alive, when those he loved surrounded him. Good weather, good food, and conversation, were always moments that made him pause and say, "life's good". Jim always had a positive attitude and an innate drive to get things done and it was this tenacity and confidence that made him an example for many. He excelled at sports in high school and went on to coach many of them for his children. He also enjoyed hobbies of waterskiing, motorcycling with friends and family, snowmobiling, golfing, and relaxing in the warm sunshine, with good music and a cold beer.
He married Shannon Nelson, the love of his life, in 1986, who survives him. Jim is also survived by his children: Shalene Nelson and partner, Ramon Hidalgo; Boe Nelson and wife, Jenae; and Shantelle Gerkin and husband, Matt; nine grandchildren; mother, Maryann and step-father, Ron Tilton; siblings: Sherri Olson (Michael Olson), Wes Nelson (Cheryl Nelson), Brad Nelson (Fauna Nelson), James Tilton, Robyn Tilton, and Lisa Carrol; and best friends: Michael Wooton and Dean Kane; and father, Wesley and step-mother, Tamra Nelson. Brother, Barry Nelson; predeceased Jim.
Jim will be honored at a private Graveside Service at Wenatchee Valley Cemetery with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.