James Phillip “Jim” Caputo, a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee, WA, Valley, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, after failing health. Jim was born to Joseph and Dora "Dolly" Caputo on June 13, 1946. He grew up in Wenatchee Heights, working on the family orchard, and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1964. Jim attended Wenatchee Valley College and went on to spend his entire career working for Burlington Northern Railroad. He married Janet Kunkel, in 1967, and they had two daughters: Gina and Becky. In 1983, he married Beckie Rovang Galey and became a step-father to Brett Galey. Jim and Beckie spent 25 years together, before her passing, in 2008. His granddaughter, Jadyn, was born in 2006, and was the light of his life, his “pumpkin”.
Before his failing health, he was an avid golfer, a member of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, and participated in many pro-ams throughout the state; he made great friends along the way. In addition to golf, he enjoyed spending time with family, with his biggest joy being his granddaughter, Jadyn.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beckie; brother, Joe; and niece, Cindy. Jim is survived by his daughters: Gina DeJean (Austin DeJean) and Becky Gallaher (Steve Sadler); granddaughter, Jadyn; special friend, Kathy Favro; step-son, Brett Galey; and nieces: Deanna and Penny and families.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
