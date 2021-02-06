James R. Adams
Green Valley, AZ
(formerly of Pateros, WA)
James R. "Jim" Adams, 80, died January 27, 2021, after a hard fought battle against Parkinson’s and Cognitive Dementia. He was born on August 14, 1940, to Stanley and Sally Adams in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in the air police and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force base in Great Falls, MT, where he lived with his first wife, Jeanine Laine.
In 1962, they moved back to the Seattle area, where they raised their two children. Jim worked in the interior design and remodel business, for 40 plus years. He moved to the Methow Valley, in 1990, and opened his own successful design studio “Mountain Interiors”, until his retirement.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, summiting Mt. Rainier in 1979. He loved golfing, hiking, boating, and skiing. He had several classic cars that he entered in car shows, winning several trophies over the years. He loved to travel and cruise and did so extensively in Hawaii, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean. He was always happiest when he had his family with him during these times.
He married his second wife, Donica Webster, in June of 2000. They moved from Pateros, WA, to warmer climates in California, and eventually settled in Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Donica; first wife, Jeanine Adams of Twisp, WA; son, Jason Adams, and wife, Penny of Salem, OR; daughter, Jami Schneider, and her husband, Kenny of Twisp, WA; granddaughters: Brittany Comstock of Renton, WA, and Naomi Comstock of Vancouver, WA; step-daughter, Liz Young of Los Angeles, CA; and brothers: Doug Adams of Omak, WA, and Steve Adams of Las Vegas, NV.
At this time, due to Covid restrictions, no service is planned. However, an online memorial has been set up through MyKeeper.com. We invite friends and loved one to visit the site and share photos and memories.