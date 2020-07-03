James R. Hastings
September 15, 1946 - June 25, 2020
Bend, OR
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
James Richard "Jim" Hastings passed away at home, after a battle with cancer. Jim was born on September 15, 1946, to Richard and Ruby Hastings in Myron, AR, and grew up in East Wenatchee, WA. Jim attended Eastmont High School and the University of Washington, where he was an accomplished student and athlete. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the NOAA Corps and spent time as an oceanographer stationed in the Caribbean, after which he had a career in sales. On February 22, 1978, he married Carol, and together, they raised two girls.
A lifetime learner, Jim enjoyed U.S. History and devoured all manner of books. He was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed rooting for the UW Huskies and the Seattle Mariners.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Stephanie Hastings; step-daughter, Kim Hillis; and two grandsons: Grant and Carson. Please consider a donation to Assistance League of Bend, 210 SE Urania Ln., Bend, OR, 97702, in honor of Jim.