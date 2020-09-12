James R. Maxey
December 19, 1935 - September 6, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
James Ray "Jim" Maxey went to rest high on that mountain on September 6, 2020. He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully took his last breath. Jim was born in Shellknob, MO, on December 19, 1935, to William H. and Mildred M. Maxey. He spent his early years in Missouri and Arkansas before the family moved to Sunnyside, WA, when he was 11. Jim graduated from Sunnyside High School, in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn M. (Morrow), in May of 1954, and they just celebrated their 66th anniversary.
Jim worked as a pressman at the Sunnyside Sun Newspaper. He also worked for the Sunnyside Fire Department, first as a volunteer, then as a full time firefighter, for a short time before moving the family to Wenatchee, in 1969. He worked for the Wenatchee World as an advertising salesman and retired after 25 years, at the age of 59. Many of his co-workers and clients remain his longtime friends to this day. In retirement, Jim and Carolyn enjoyed many motor home travels, cruises, and trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and Florida. They also enjoyed family camping trips, fishing, and golfing trips. The golfing and fishing trips with his "boys" were epic. The years of camping and fishing at the O'Sullivan Potholes is where lots of family memories were made. Later, Jim and Carolyn spent many weekends at Lake Chelan, where more great times were had with family. Being together with family was the most important thing in his life.
Jim was an avid local sports fan. He especially loved watching Wenatchee Panther wrestling. He spent countless hours watching slow pitch softball, summer after summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Emma Wood; and infant grandson, Spencer Gouldin. Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sister, Wanda Schilperoort of Sunnyside, WA; son, Curt (Judi) Maxey of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Kim (Darrell) Gouldin of Chelan, WA; and son, Jerry (Cindy) Maxey of Wenatchee, WA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Christine (Caezar) Evangelista, Katie Maxey, Skyler (Megan) Gouldin, Piper (Luke) Banister, and Clint Maxey. He also has four great-grandchildren: Isaac, Isabella, Leiden and Riley.
During this difficult time, as the family gathered every day to be with Dad, and support Mom, we experienced such joy in reminiscing and just being together and leaning on each other. Cherish your family. We also had such wonderful and caring support from friends that we will always be grateful for.
There were many wonderful people who cared for dad in the last few months. They got to know him and his sometimes "salty" sense of humor and treated him with such love and caring and we are so thankful for people like you. Dr. C.J. Pierce, you are a Doctor among Doctors. Thank you. Barb from Hospice. There really are angels among us and she is one of them. There are no words to describe how much she helped us as a family and stepped in to do whatever she could to make this easier on all of us to say goodbye to Dad. Thank you, thank you.
Dad, Pop, gramps, Jim, we miss you so. It doesn't seem real that we won't hear your voice anymore, hear your laugh, or see you in your easy chair. Rest easy now, your fight is over.
There will be no services due to COVID-19. The family will all gather again soon and celebrate dad.