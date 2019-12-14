James R Sandhop
December 18, 1938 - December 9, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Jim died peacefully at his home December 9, 2019. He was born Dec 18, 1938, to Herman and Luella (Kuhlman) Sandhop in Wenatchee, the youngest of their four children. Jim attended local schools, and upon graduating in 1958, he enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in West Berlin working as a supply clerk. Returning home, he met and married Arlene Edwards in 1963. Together, they raised two boys, Todd of Edmonds, WA, and Alan of Wenatchee, WA. Jim enjoyed working around the home, always finding things to fix or improve. He worked diligently to provide a comfortable life for his family. Jim's working career included warehousing and maintenence at J.C. Penney, finish plumber for Peet Plumbing, and lastly working for Eagle Transfer, until health challenges left him unable to work. Jim's final years were spent brightening the days of the staff and residents of Blossom Valley Assisted Living.
He is survived by Arlene; his two boys; sister, Dorothy Glore of Arvada, CO; brother, Herb (Janis) of Lynnwood, WA; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Betty Privette.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Blossom Valley for their unwavering love and care for the last 13 years.