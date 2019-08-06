James Robert "Bob" Jess
Dayton, WA
James Robert Jess (Bob) left this world on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home in Dayton, WA. Bob was born to parents, James "Jim" and Florence "Dolly" Jess in Almira, WA, on August 29, 1935. He joined older sister, Dorothy and four years later, brother, Tom joined the family. Bob graduated from Coulee City High school in 1953. After a semester at WSU discovering college was not for him, Bob returned to Coulee City to work at Rainier Bank. In the year 1957, the boys were approached by their father, Jim, to buy into the John Deere dealership. Jim Jess Implement was formed.
Being a successful businessman and a shrewd investor, Bob retired in 1981 to begin the “job” of his true passion, team roping. Bob and wife, Nancy, traveled to Arizona every winter to spend 6 months for Bob to work his “other” job. Dad never met a stranger and made many lasting friendships in and out of the arena. He had a great sense of humor and a wicked wit. If you saw that smirk on his face you knew he was coming up with something. Dad enjoyed his winters in Arizona and especially enjoyed family and friends coming to stay to visit and rope. Bob is survived by wife, Nancy, of 62 years; “his girls”: Cindy (Mike) Lemke, and Sherry (Cary) Anderson; grandchildren: Bobbi & Jami Riddell, Michael (Alicia) & Taylor Lemke; three great- grandchildren: Grayson, Jami Mae, & Kyzaya; brother, Tom (Phyllis) Jess; many nephews and nieces; also his favorite header, Bill (Diane) Bird. His parents; sister, Dorothy preceded him in death.
He took a part of our hearts as he left. But while we wait to see him again...Dad get on one of the good horses that were waiting for you, grab one of the great headers that are there with you, and rope again! Your “girls” have this; we will double check the gates and keep the horse tanks full, wash the pickups, and keep the horse trailers clean. Rope tough Cowboy!
A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held August 10, 2019, at the Coulee City Gun Club, 10846 Rd 36 NE, Coulee City, WA, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Special thanks to Heidi Clark and Cassie Jess, and Walla Walla Hospice.