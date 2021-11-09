James Rogers, 68, recently of Loomis, WA, passed away on October 24, 2021. Jim was born October 1, 1953, in Tonasket, WA, to Verne and Alice Gray Rogers, and lived most of his life in the Loomis and Whitestone area. He attended 12 years of school in Tonasket and graduated, in 1971. He began working for H.R. Spinner Company, in Tonasket, and continued working there for a couple of years, and then, he began working for Chief Tonasket Growers. He also owned and operated a small orchard. In 1976, he and his mother bought the Loomis Grocery and he worked there for a few years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and hanging out with friends at Palmer Lake. In 2001, Jim moved to Oklahoma, where he started working for a metal fabricating company. He retired, in 2020, and had just recently moved back to Spectacle Lake.
Jim is survived by his sister, Sharon Walter; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Verne and Alice Rogers; brother, Gene Rogers; and sister, Geraldine Arneberg. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.