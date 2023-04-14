James S.K. Chin
January 2, 1937 – April 7, 2023
James S.K. Chin
January 2, 1937 – April 7, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Jim Chin of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2023. He was born in Toishan, China, on January 2, 1937, to Wong Yoke Lon and On Chin and arrived in Yakima, WA, at the age of three. As a teenager, he worked at the Golden Wheel Restaurant, co-founded by his father.
In 1960, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Geography from Central Washington College. Upon graduating, Jim decided to pursue his love of photography, a passion he acquired as a teenager. He completed coursework at the Leica Technical Center in New York City, NY, returned to Yakima, and worked for a photography store. Later, he continued his education at the University of Washington and received his Master's Degree in Urban Planning.
He married Sue Chee Huie in 1961. For three years, he worked as the city planner for Salem, OR. In 1968, they moved with their two young children to Bellingham, WA, when Jim became the Whatcom County Planner. In 1979, he moved his family to Wenatchee, WA, to become part owner of the Mandarin Restaurant, founded by his father-in-law, Eddie Huie, and brother-in-law, Yue Eng. Jim worked there until his retirement in 1995.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brian; brother, Kay; half-siblings: Calvin, Shee Wing, and June Ngan Shee. He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Leona; son, Lance; brother Don (May); sisters-in-law: Kam Chin and Jean Eng; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. The family suggests that any donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Rivkin Center, or Seattle Children's Hospital. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
