James Samuel "Jim" Vorderbrueggen
Dryden, WA
James Samuel “Jim” Vorderbrueggen, 78, a resident of Dryden, WA, since 1987, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1942, in Lacrosse, WA.
Jim had a 39-year-long career as a Signal Maintainer with the Great Northern Railroad, which eventually became the BNSF Railroad. He was a longtime resident of Skykomish, WA, where he was very involved in his community. Among his many activities: he served on the School Board, volunteered with the Fire Department as a Fireman, EMT, and 1st Responder, and served as the Town Marshall.
Jim moved to Dryden, in 1987. He married Barbara Anne Howard, in 1989. Barbara and Jim square danced with the Appleland Promenaders and bowled with the Eagles Bowling League. He was active with the Railroader’s Picnic and the Railroad Employees’ Club. Jim continued to volunteer in his community like he had in Skykomish. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Albert; brother, Don; sister, Mary; and his son, Terry Thorne. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara; children: Dawn (Tim Moore) Cordell, Tana (Larry) Hill, Heidi (Rich) Monroe, Lisa (Clete) Messerly, Jon (Tracy) Vorderbrueggen, Andrea (Scott) Ulmer, and Dennis Ulmer; 17 grandchildren; many, many, great-grandchildren; former spouses: Bonnie Thorne and June Carol Rees; sister, Linda (Jerry) Russell; and his brother, Bob (Sandy) Davidson.
Cremation has taken place and Jim’s life will be celebrated in the spring of 2021. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.