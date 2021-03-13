James W. Fisher
Mountlake Terrace, WA
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
James W. "Jim" Fisher, 51, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on March 3, 2021. Jim was born to Bob and Ann Fisher on March 26, 1969, in Missoula, MT, and then moved to Aberdeen, WA. He spent his childhood in Leavenworth, WA, where he attended Cascade High School. Jim’s passion for music and love of sports led him to Seattle, WA, as a young man. He finished his life proudly employed by Boeing as an aircraft painter.
Jim married Susan Treder, in 2007, and together they had a son, Nathan, who was Jim’s greatest joy and proudest accomplishment. They spent time together enjoying concerts, sporting events, biking, and creating many happy memories.
Jim loved life and had many interests. He enjoyed outdoor activities, reading, sports, and of course, music. While spending time with family and friends was one of his greatest joys, Jim enjoyed his quiet time as well. Those who knew him are grateful that they got to spend time with him. He was a kind, and gentle man with a fantastic smile. He will be remembered as a genuine, humble, soft spoken, and non-judgmental person.
Jim is survived by his son, Nathan Fisher; father, Bob Fisher; mother and step-father, Annie and Mike Horey; grandmother, Patricia Moyer; sister, Lora Fisher; step-sisters: Hallie Hendrickson and Lisa Mehlhoff; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Susan Treder. He was greeted in heaven by his grandfather, Harold Moyer; grandfather, John Fisher; grandmother, Sylvia Fisher; step-mother, Mary Fisher; step-brother, Brett Mehlhoff; and cousin, Christiaan Vincent. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
If you wish to honor Jim’s memory, we believe Jim would encourage you to spend time making memories with your family and to seek opportunities to be kind to others.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held at a later date.