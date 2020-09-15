James Walter Anderson
Arvada, CO
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
James Walter Anderson of Arvada, CO, went home to be with his Lord on September 1, 2020. James was born September 7, 1928, in Newman Grove, NE, the son of Paul and Esther Anderson. James had six siblings: Paul, Norma Gene, Mable Annetta, Alonzo, Naomi Ruth, and Wayne. His father died when James was six years old. At age 15, James quit school to help support his family.
In 1949, James met Juanita Mink through a mutual friend and family. Less than a year later, in 1950, James married Juanita in Caldwell, ID. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, he served in the 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry, and was stationed in Germany.
James was a gentle, loving husband and father who loved God, had high ideals, and was quiet-spoken. James and Juanita had three sons: Jerrold, Jeffrie and Jamie.
In 1957, James and Juanita moved from Connell, WA, to Wenatchee, WA. They both were employed at the Deaconess Hospital, and then later, Central Washington Hospital, from 1957 to 1991. James worked maintenance at the hospital and Juanita was a dietician.
James was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Wenatchee, where he served on the church board for 35 years.
James will be dearly missed by his wife, Juanita, of 70 years; sons: Jeffrie of Arvada, CO, and Jamie of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
You can express your condolences to the family by sending mail to: Juanita Anderson, 11825 W. 64th Ave. Unit 231, Arvada, CO, 80004