James William "Jim" Schoenfelder, 90, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on November 5, 2021. Jim was born in Kimball, SD. He was the ultimate gentleman all his life. He had a particular fondness for his mother; and was a devoted husband to his wife, Joyce, of 69 years. They had five children: Lynette, James, Susan, Teresa, and Laura. He had three brothers: Gilbert, Earl, and Jerry, and three sisters: Dorothy, Kay, and Barbara. Of his siblings, all but Kay and Barbara are deceased.
Jim was a 22 plus year Air Force veteran, of which he proudly served tours of duty in Japan, Korea, Okinawa, Vietnam, and Thailand, as well as stateside in New Mexico, New Hampshire, Florida, and New York. Jim was particularly adept at naming numerous types of airplanes, as he immensely loved them all. Upon retirement from the military, he worked at a printing shop, a cabinet-making business; and retired after a 15-year employment with the Hershey Company in Oakdale, CA. His passions included: woodworking, and playing the guitar, banjo, and accordion.
He, his wife, and family members, embarked on numerous cruises and sightseeing trips throughout the world. the many trips included enjoyable visits to Alaska and Hawaii, simply for complete relaxation and enjoyment. Jim was the ultimate family man with a heart of gold for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the countless loving family gatherings that always included much joy, laughter, and fabulous meals. Jim always set an exemplary example of his genuine humility, kindness, respect of life for others, as well as a desire to serve his wife, Joyce, at any and all costs. Their love for each other was a true fairy tale that enjoyed many, many moments of joy and love for one another. Jim’s presence on this earth has made a lasting impression on Joyce, his children, and others of whom he loved. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. His heart and soul with be with his loved ones forever. We’ll see you later, Dad!
