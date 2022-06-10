Janda Kay Takasugi
September 30, 1956 – May 24, 2022
East Wenathcee, WA
Janda Kay Takasugi passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle against lung cancer that lasted nearly five years.
Janda was born on September 30, 1956, in Lafayette, IN, to Harold and Helen Widmer. She graduated from high school and college and was a lifelong “Boilermaker”. After graduating with a Business Degree in 1983, Janda began her career at the Alcoa plant in Lafayette. In 1990, she was promoted and transferred to the Alcoa plant in Wenatchee, WA.
I met Janda shortly after she moved to Wenatchee, and for me, it was love at first sight. Thank God she said “yes”, and we were married on May 26, 1991.
Janda gave birth to Jordan in 1993, and to Taylor in 1999. She was a wonderful and devoted mother to our girls. She was also a very proud parent, as both girls received their undergraduate degrees from Gonzaga University, and Jordan received her medical degree from the University of Washington. Taylor is currently pursuing her masters degree from Gonzaga University.
In her spare time, Janda enjoyed playing golf. She also enjoyed watching Jordan and Taylor play golf, as both girls became pretty good high school golfers. However, most important, Janda was the first in our family to win a big golf tournament. She won the women's trophy for being low net of the field at the 2002 Labor Day Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club.
Janda also liked reading. She even joined a book club, but for her, it was the people in the book club that she enjoyed the most: Judy, Susan, Joyce, Carol, Sue, and Robin. She thought of each of you as her friend.
Janda took up sewing and quilting towards the end, and the quilts that she made were very important to her. You were a special person in her life if she gave you one of her quilts. Sadly, she had so many more quilts that she wanted to make and give to people, but she just ran out of time.
Janda retired from Alcoa in 2009, as the plant's Procurement Manager. However, even after her retirement, she still maintained her friendship with the Alcoa ladies: Virginia, Kellie, Becky, and Barb. She loved the trips to Reno, the coffee get-togethers, the monthly dinners, and her time with all of you.
Finally, to Jack and Jan Snyder, thank you for everything. Jan, you were always a best friend to Janda.
Janda is survived by me, her husband, Douglas Takasugi of East Wenatchee, WA; our two daughters: Jordan Takasugi of Little Rock, AR, and Taylor Takasugi of Spokane, WA; mother, Helen Widmer of Lafayette, IN; and younger brother and his wife, Aaron and Lynna Widmer of Manitowoc, WI. Janda was preceded in death by father, Harold Widmer; and older sister, Gloria Troughton.
For Janda, it's not really the end, but the beginning.
Pursuant to her wishes, there will not be a Funeral or Memorial Service. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.