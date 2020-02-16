Janet Arlene Kill
Cashmere, WA
Janet Arlene Kill, our family matriarch and longtime resident of Cashmere, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1930, in Wenatchee, WA, to Clem and Marie Abercrombie, joining sisters, Dolores and Shirley, at the family home in the Stemilt Creek area. She attended Wenatchee schools, graduating in 1948. It was during her later school years that Janet was chosen to be the Stemilt Hill Princess, riding the “Slipper shaped Stemilt float” in the Apple Blossom parade. Working as an usher at the Vitaphone Theater, Janet met her future husband, Jerry Kill. Janet and Jerry were married in April of 1949. Making their first home in Wenatchee, they started family first with Karen, then Dan, Pat, and Jim. They moved to Cashmere in 1959, and then to Tigner Road in 1960. They soon welcomed their son, Jeff, to complete their family of five children.
Janet enjoyed being a full time homemaker and mom. She was involved in Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, and many school activities with her kids. Among some of the fondest memories are the bi-annual family road trips in the family station wagon visiting most of the states west of the Rockies, including Canada.
Janet was also an active member of the Ardeta Junior Women’s Club for ten years. Around 1969, she started working at the Kashmir Garden Florist and Nursery. Janet and Jerry purchased the florist shop in 1974. She quickly became known as the “flower lady”, caring, sharing, and making lifelong connections throughout the community.
The florist shop was a true family affair, the kids were expected to help with everything from: shoveling dirt, watering, planting, and of course delivering flowers all across the valley. Little did Janet know at the time, but she hired two of her future daughters-in-law, Shelly and Sherrie to work with her at the shop. Upon Janet’s retirement, Sherrie and son, Dan, purchased Kashmir Gardens. Owning the florist shop gave Janet and Jerry an opportunity for extensive world travel. They took trips to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Russia, China, and many European countries, acquiring many long-lasting friendships along the way.
It was her greatest joy to see her children and their families grow. She lovingly welcomed grandchildren and great-grandchildren into her fold. She taught us the importance of extended family: grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended cousins. Family reunions happened often and memories were told and retold. She loved these gatherings, as it kept her up to date with everyone and everything.
Janet will always be remembered for her strong independence, consistent smile, instilling family values, being loyal, nurturing and caring, and making everyone feel like family. She was truly the greatest example of a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Janet is survived by daughters: Karen Kill of Cashmere, WA, and Pat Tomchick of Cashmere, WA; grandchildren: Damon (Tabitha) Tomchick, Kacee (Michael) Yedinak, and Randee Tomchick; son: Jim (Shelly) Kill of Cashmere, WA; grandchildren: Josh (Kristen) Kill, Sasha (Ryan) Waller, and Heath (Elisa) Kill, and Jeff (Kirsten) Kill of Portland, OR; grandson, Preston; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Kill of Blewett Pass, WA; much loved great-grandchildren: Keefer, Sulley, Emma, Duncan, Harlee, Halle, Maia, Jones, Lael, Harris, Madelyn, Henley, Charlotte, Clem, Louis, and Olson. She has reunited with her husband, Jerry; son Dan; and son-in-law, Mark Tomchick in heaven.
Janet was blessed to share many memorable visits from family, special friend, Marla Hills, her “bunco ladies”, and numerous others during the last few months. She loved every visit and felt so grateful for her wonderful life.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the hospice caregivers, respite care, and all of those who helped care for our mother.
The family is planning a Celebration of Janet’s Life, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Dr., Cashmere, WA. Arrangements are assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.