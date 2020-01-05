Janet B. Preston
Wenatchee, WA
Janet B. Preston, age 90, passed away on December 24, 2019, at Columbia View Terrace Adult Family Home, with her husband, Bud, and her caregiver, Marya, by her side. Janet was born at the Deaconess Hospital on August 26, 1929, to John and Bernice Graybill.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Stallings; and her brother, David Graybill. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Bud" Preston; brother, Jack Graybill; daughter, Marcia Ramsey; and sons: Doug (Bev) Preston, Greg Preston, and Mark (Laurie) Preston; grandchildren: Andy (Rachael) Ramsey, Kaci Ramsey (Alex Lange), Tim Preston, Erin (Matt) Moreira, Kyle Preston, Kim (Mike) Stensgar, and Robyn Preston; great-grandchildren; Mckensie Bruton (Austin Ault), Jeter and Cooper Ramsey, Henry Moreira, and Lincoln and Trey Stensgar; and many nieces and nephews.
As a young girl, her family lived by their orchard in East Wenatchee, WA. Janet attended Majestic Flats School. They then moved to Sunnyslope. As she entered high school, her father built a house in Sunnyslope Heights, amidst the hills and sagebrush. (That same house is now lived in by her son, Mark and his wife, and Janet’s husband, Bud.) She went to Wenatchee High School and graduated in 1948. While in school, she belonged to many clubs and was crowned Prom Queen. During high school, she met Bud Preston, who was attending Wenatchee Valley College. At that time, the college was housed in the high school. Bud and Janet were married on March 25, 1949.
For most her life, Janet was a homemaker. She did sort apples and work at the Diet Center for a time, but she enjoyed being at home. She had LOTS of hobbies to keep her busy, and never lacked for something to do. From an early age, she was an excellent seamstress. She made almost all of Marcia’s clothes, clear through her high school years. She made cloth dolls, and she made a whole suitcase full of doll clothes out of the remnants of material she had used to make Marcia’s clothes. Thankfully, the boys never had to wear anything she sewed. She always bought her own clothes on sale, and then would take them home, tear out the seams, and remake them to her style. She took oil painting lessons, creating many beautiful paintings. She bought a kiln and made ceramic pieces. She took stained glass lessons and made many beautiful pieces for family and friends. Her biggest project was the three foot tall nativity scene she made for her church. For many years, she had Bud cut out wood pieces, and she painted them to sell at their church bazaar.
While the children were in school, Janet volunteered at Sunnyslope School as a room mother, PTA Officer, a Brownie leader, and a Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed having these groups gather at her home. She also hosted many family dinners, family reunions, school reunions, and church friends for potlucks. While they owned the cherry orchard, Janet made cakes, cookies, and her famous Velvet Crumb Cake for the orchard workers at breaktime.
Janet and Bud never missed their children’s sporting or musical events, whether they be at home or away. You could always count on them being in the crowd. The grandchildren were blessed to have their grandparents in the stands too. Janet was also an Apple Blossom royalty chaperone for two years.
Janet was a lifelong member of the Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday school and was financial secretary for many years and sang in the choir.
After Bud retired, they spent many winters in Hawaii. They toured Italy and Ireland with her brother, Jack and his wife. They then bought a motorhome, and traveled to Yuma, AZ, where they wintered for 15 years, meeting people who have become lifelong friends. They took excursions with these friends to Yellowstone and drove to Alaska.
The family would like to thank Donna and Chet Cockrill, owners of Columbia View Terrace, and especially Marya Rosas, who took exceptional care of Janet. She has become one of our family. Because Janet was an animal lover, of both dogs and cats, memorials may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801
A Memorial Service, celebrating her life, will be held on February 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sunnyslope Church, 3330 School St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.