Janet Carol Thomsen Jackson
East Wenatchee, WA
Janet Carol Thomsen Jackson, 86, died November 4, 2019 in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on August 30, 1933, to Wallace and Viola Tilson Thomsen, wheat farmers in the Mansfield area. She grew up on the family farm and attended Mud Springs Country School. Graduating from Mansfield High School in 1951, she went on to earn a B.S. degree from Washington State University in 1956.
In June of 1955, she married Jack A. Jackson. They moved to the Seattle, WA, area in 1960, where they raised their family. Janet was a partner and office manager of Jackson Paint Contracting. After retirement in 2004, they moved to East Wenatchee, WA.
Janet was an exceptionally wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her many life-long friends will greatly miss her and her caring upbeat personality. In recent years, she volunteered at the Mansfield Museum, where she also served as Board Secretary
She was preceded in death by a brother, David Lynn Thomsen. Janet is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Jack; sons: Michael (Laurie), and Mark (Tracey); daughter, Denise Jackson Stewart; grandsons: Adam (Lizzie) Jackson, and Josh (Molly) Jackson; granddaughters: Jennifer Stewart and Lindsay Stewart; great-grandchildren: Alex, Cheyenne, and Dallas; sister, Mary Jean Thomsen Cahail; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in the United Protestant Church, 130 W. 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA. Inurnment will take place in the Mansfield Cemetery. Memorials in Janet's name can be made to the American Cancer Society. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.