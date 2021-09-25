At the age of 80, Janet Carolyn (Walker) Koether went to be with the Lord, on Monday, September 13, 2021, four months following her husband, Bill's passing. Janet’s life was an example of God’s daily miracles and her strong faith, as she had overcome 40 years of unique health challenges to live a long, fulfilling life. She was born on October 25, 1940, in Ellensburg, WA, Janet was the beloved daughter of Mildred (Morris) Walker, a philanthropist, and Dale Walker, an accountant with the Chelan County PUD. She graduated with the first class of Eastmont High School in 1958, of East Wenatchee, WA, with a 4.0 GPA and a host of friends for life, including her and Bill's dearest friends, Patti and Conrad. Shortly thereafter, she married her high school sweetheart, Bill Koether, on December 20, 1959. They were married for 62 years and she was always proud to be exactly one day older than him.
In 1960, Janet gave birth to her first beautiful daughter, Kathryn (Jacobs-Green). Shortly after, in 1964, their family grew to four with the arrival of the sprightly Kristine (Sixel). In addition to being a dedicated mother and wife, she had attended Eastern Washington University on full scholarship. After many working years in the secretarial field, Janet became a medical transcriptionist and pioneered many of the short-hand key strokes used in the industry with the advent of computer technologies. She even had her own transcription business, Flying Fingers.
Where Flying Fingers was her business, they were also her passion. She was an avid knitter, seamstress, and crocheter. Not a Seahawks game passed, that she didn’t have her needles busily spinning beautiful textiles for her children and grandchildren. Her fingers were also put to use in the music arts as a professional pianist and organist. In her retirement years, her organ talents were frequently heard throughout the halls of the Little Stone Church in Chelan, WA.
In addition to her daughters, Janet left a beautiful legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren including grandchildren: Angela Jacobs, Krista Jacobs Leonard, Kimberly Eggleston, and Delice Green; and great-grandchildren: Jayson, Quinn, Harper, and Brooklyn.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. Janet will be laid to rest in the presence of family and alongside her husband at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Columbarium in Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Koether as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.