Janet Elaine Cenotto
Wenatchee, WA
Janet Elaine Cenotto of Wenatchee, WA, joined her heavenly father on November 12, 2019. Janet was born on March 21, 1943, in Colfax, WA, to Harlie and Winifred Griner.
When she was 11, Janet’s family settled in Peshastin, WA. She enjoyed music and sports in school, and it was in her senior year of high school, that she met the love of her life, David John Cenotto. They were married on July 28, 1963. It was a marriage that lasted almost 53 years, when David passed away in 2016.
After Janet graduated from high school in 1961, she became a beautician and worked for a beauty shop in Cashmere, until her children were born; Eugene "Gene" Pierre in 1966, followed by Traci Lyn in 1968. Once her children were in school, Janet worked at Blue Star Fruit Exchange in Cashmere.
The family moved to Peshastin in 1975, where she worked at Hi-Up (the Brownie) in Peshastin and then, at The River's Edge Lodge in Peshastin. After David's retirement from the Department of Transportation, they moved to Waterville, WA, and Janet made many friends there. She was very talented, and her father had always said she could do anything she set her mind to, which was true. She was a great cook and baker. She would often make treats for the DOT crew on Blewett Pass. She made clothes for her children when they were young, could figure out any crochet pattern or create her own, and taught herself to knit. She loved bragging about her granddaughters, Emma Christine and Willa Elaine to her friends and family. They were her greatest joy.
In her last few years, she was able to travel to many different places in the United States, which made her very happy. Janet was a very kind and gentle-hearted lady and will be missed by all that knew her.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Harlie Griner and Winifred (Griner) Knott; brothers: Richard Leroy and Gary Melvin. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Shauna Cenotto; grand-daughters: Emma and Willa; daughter, Traci; sister, JoAn Isaman; brother-in-law, Michael Cenotto; her "other" daughter, Deidra Corey; uncle, Ron Roper; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. Attire is casual according to Janet’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to www.theriveracademy.org/Give. Arrangements made by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.