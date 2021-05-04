Janet Evelyn Tilly Riggs
Ellensburg WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
On Friday, April 23, 2021, Janet Evelyn Tilly Riggs passed peacefully and went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. After years of dealing with the slow progression of dementia, her precious life on this earth ended. Janet was born on December 29, 1938, in Minneapolis, MN, to Evelyn and Vincent Tilly. From 1939-1944, she lived in Herring Cove and Ketchikan, AK. The family relocated to Dryden, WA, in April of 1944, where her parents purchased the Dryden Cash Grocery. Janet attended school in Dryden through ninth grade and then, attended Wenatchee High School, where she graduated and won the Apple Pie Baking contest!
At a high school dance, she met the love of her life, Joe Riggs. Shortly after her high school graduation, they were married on June 8, 1956, at Cashmere Grace Lutheran Church, where she had attended Sunday school, confirmation, and Luther League. Her husband’s military service in the Navy relocated the young couple to San Diego, CA, for a short time, until they were able to return to Wenatchee, WA, and raise their three children.
In 1964, the family moved to Ellensburg, WA, where Joe and Janet have remained ever since. During her early years in Ellensburg, she was an active member of Ophelia and Camp Fire Girls. Janet was an efficient homemaker and friendly neighbor. She took joy in taking care of her gladiolus in the back yard and displaying their beauty in her home. Holidays were always busy with preparations involving her children. Sitting at the dining room table and deciding which cookies we would make was always something we looked forward to. Plates of cookies were always delivered to the neighbors and friends who lived in town. The traditions she started remain with her children and they, in turn, have passed on those traditions to the grandchildren.
Once her children were in school, her outgoing personality and skills managing numbers landed her a part-time job and gradually progressed into full-time employment, as the head bookkeeper for Albertson’s Grocery Store. Janet’s life was one of service to others. She had the gift of hospitality and welcomed people into her home for an excellent meal and lively conversation. Waffles with homemade applesauce was her grandchildren’s favorite signature dish for family breakfast. She had a tender heart for people of differing abilities and was sensitive to the need to include, rather than exclude.
Fellowship at First Lutheran Church was a source of joy and peace for Janet. As a member for over 60 years, she served in a variety of roles and always looked forward to the annual potlucks that celebrated the Christian holidays and her Scandinavian heritage. The friendships Joe and Janet made, while being a part of The Don Dowdy Racing Team, gave them many adventures, whose stories are best told by Joe!
Throughout her life, people always noticed her beautiful smile! What brought her much joy in her 50 plus years was the addition of eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She made time for each one and supported them throughout their extra-curricular school activities, athletics, and performances. They knew they were loved, “A Bushel and a Peck!”
Cherished loved ones include her husband, Joe Riggs; brother, Earl (Barbara) Tilly; cousin, Dick (Pat) Hergert; children: Mindy (Jerry) Sperline, John (Kathy) Riggs, and Joann (Bruce) Harris; grandchildren: Daniel Sperline, Angela Armstrong, Amy Hamblen, Tyler Harris, Derek Riggs, Garrett Harris, Christian Sperline, and Jacob Riggs; great-grandchildren: Aleah, Noelle, Skylar, Simon, Eliza, June, Ellie, Hadley, Elijah, Alistair, Easton, and Henry; numerous nieces and nephews; classmates; and friends who have stayed in touch throughout the years.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations in Janet’s honor can be made to Ellensburg Special Olympics, P.O. Box 185, Ellensburg, WA, 98926, or EHS Legacy Wall by visiting www.esdes.net, or Skookum House at www.SkookumCW.org and click on donate. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home, Ellensburg, WA, is caring for the family.