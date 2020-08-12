Janet Hilma Powers Sears
September 12, 1939 - July 17, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Janet died peacefully at Central Washington Hospital, with her family in the room and on facetime, after a series of medical issues. Born in Wenatchee, WA, where she lived until her family moved to Seattle, WA. She moved to Cashmere, WA, in 2002. She worked as a CNA most of her adult life. After retiring, she volunteered at the Senior Center of Cashmere and taught the SAIL classes.
Janet's survivors include daughter, Dennice (Sears) Miller; sons: Douglas (Pamela) Sears and Daniel Sears; brother, Mike (Joan) Powers; sister, Susan Powers (Gary Wharton); brother, Jay (Christy) Powers; grandchildren: Amanda, Daniel, and Terry Sears and William Miller. She also has a great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her father, Philip J. Powers; and mother, Amelia (Bliss) Pugsley.
A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at 6700 N. Dryden Road, Cashmere, WA, 98815. Please come by and share stories with her children.