Janet K. Smith, loving mom and wife, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022. Janet Kay Abair was born on April 13, 1936, in Brewster, WA, to parents, Rueben and Marie Abair. Janet married David Frank Smith in Cashmere, WA, on June 26, 1954.
Janet worked in the fruit industry for several years. She could be quite the prankster at work and loved to laugh. She was extremely kind and generous; she constantly put others first. Janet enjoyed sports and played fast-pitch softball. She was especially fond of her beloved UW Huskies and enjoyed watching the Seahawks and Mariners. Janet adored music and was often found dancing around the house. She and her husband, Dave, frequently went in their camper to go fishing at their favorite place in Conconully, WA.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, who passed away on March 29, 2014. Janet is survived by her brother, Dennis Abair (Ruth) of Corpus Christi, TX; four daughters: Roslyn Lawrence “Roz”, Gwyn Corey (Debra), Julie Matsumura (Terry), Tracy Bert (Glenn); as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janet was a remarkable woman, and her family is forever grateful for her. She will be lovingly missed and remembered.
There will be a Mass at St. Joseph's Church, 625 Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m., on October 28, 2022, with a small service immediately following at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Please express any thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.