Janet L. Byrd
March 10, 1962 - June 22, 2021
Bellevue, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Janet was born in Brewster, WA, to Delores and the late, George Spanjer. Her family lived in Peshastin, WA, and East Wenatchee, WA, and she graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1981. She then permanently resided in Bellevue, WA.
Janet was known as "a mother to all", and loved her time with family, friends, parties, being outdoors, and vintage, mid-century items.
Janet is survived by her mother, Delores Edmonson; sister, LaVon Gamble (husband, Mike); brother, Steven Spanjer; son, William Lee Byrd V (husband, Lance Gonzalez); former spouse, William Lee Byrd IV; grand-dog, Bentley; many other family members; and core friends.
Memorial Services will be held at Washington Park Arboretum, 2300 Arboretum Dr. E., Seattle, WA, on July 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., and at Pybus Market Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA, on August 8, 2021, at 3:30 pm.