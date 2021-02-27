Janet Lee Erickson
(neé Phelps)
June 17, 1949 - February 23, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Heaven was graced to receive a very special and unique soul. Our rock slipped away peacefully and gracefully, with her family by her side. Janet Lee Phelps was born in Medford, OR, to Oliver James Phelps and Irene Leota (Jack) Phelps. She joined her older brother, Robert "Bob" Phelps. She attended many elementary schools in Oregon and Washington, before the family settled in Wenatchee, WA. She attended Whitman Elementary and Pioneer Junior High before graduating, in 1967, from Wenatchee High School. Janet attained an LPN License from Wenatchee Valley College, in 1972, then attended Western Washington University, and later transferred and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education, from Central Washington University, in 1973. She worked as a Special Education teacher at Castlerock School for one-and-one-half years, before becoming the assistant manager/co-owner of Credit Index Bureau, the family business, for 17 years. She then went to work as a para-educator at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, from 1992 until she retired in 2011.
In 1974, Janet married, Stuart McDougall, but divorced, in 1978, and they remain friends to this day. In 1980, she was a co-owner and developer of the John Horan House restaurant. A resident goose, Lucy, would sometimes attack patrons and Janet’s knack with animals allowed her to escort the patrons safely past Lucy.
In 1989, she met and married the love of her life, Scot Erickson, at Watson’s Harverene Resort and became step-mother, to David and Michelle. David and Michelle grew to know Janet not as a step-parent, but just as much a parent as their mother and father. Scot and the kids often say Janet saved them and she would say the same of them. They were a blended family of the perfect ingredients.
Watson’s Harverene Resort on Lake Chelan was Janet’s sanctuary and favorite place in the world. The resort was home to countless family memories. She also had a community of friends at Watson’s, who she loved and who loved her. The Queen’s/Mayor’s waves to resort residents as they passed by her deck are legendary. All who knew her, grew to appreciate Janet’s unique sense of humor and her welcoming spirit.
At Watson’s Resort, Janet organized Labor Day and Memorial Day potlucks, chili feeds, and 4th of July hotdog BBQs with activities, games, and piñatas for the children. In 2018, she helped set up a memorial celebration honoring past and present Veterans on Memorial Day. She was always the first to welcome new resort residents and invite them up to her deck for a “titch” and a laugh.
Janet was a true Christian believer. One of her favorite sermons was on the story behind the words to the Lennon/McCartney song “Let it Be”. It so moved her, that she asked for a copy of the sermon from Pastor Dave Haven and has kept and read that sermon when needed, since 2008.
Janet has always been active in community service, serving on several boards, fundraising drives, Soroptimist International, and the La Femme Vivant. The last few years involved driving for Mobile Meals, helping with distribution with the Second Harvest food truck, and Altar Guild and quilting, at Celebration Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; uncle, Ferris; aunt, Janet; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara (Roth) Phelps. Janet is survived by husband, Scot; son, David (Racheal); daughter, Michelle (Tim) Hedges; and granddaughter, Taylor Hedges.
There will be a Celebration of her Life at Watson's at a later date. -LET IT BE- Arrangements are being assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.