Janet Louise (Johnson) Moser
January 8, 1940 – October 22, 2021
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Janet Louise (Johnson) Moser
January 8, 1940 – October 22, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Janet Louise (Johnson) Moser, passed away October 22, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born in Milford, UT, January 8, 1940, to Carl R. Johnson and Mabel Johnson. Janet was raised in the Mojave Desert in California, and went to elemenary school in Bishop, CA. She traveled over 43 miles to her one-room school house until she was 12 years old. She graduated high school in 1958, in Van Nuys, CA, with achieving straight A's; then later, went on to Central Washington State College (now known as Central Washington University) in Washington State, also mainaining an “A” average. She studied in Home Econimics, Psychology, and got her K-12 teaching degree.
She married Charles H. Moser in 1960, at Grace Episcopal Church in Ellensburg, WA. Later, they moved to California to teach at Robert Fulton Junior High, in Van Nuys. They stayed there from 1963 to 1967. In that time, they had their first child, Michael, born in 1967, and then daughter, Melissa, in 1969.
In 1970, Janet and her husband, Charles, moved to Wenatchee, WA. While Charles was working at Moser Bros., she was maintaining the home, raising kids, assisted with the store upkeep, and did all alterations for the stores attire, and did all customer accounting.
Janet's favorite accomplishment, was helping students learn how to read through Remedial Reading. Most of these students she helped, didn't know how to read at all, but by the time she was done with them, they not only knew how to read, but most graduated and were excited to show off their high school cap and gowns to the person that helped them the most.
When kids were old enough, Janet taught as a substitute throughout the Wenatchee Valley. She had covered classes at Wenatchee schools to Sunnyslope Elementary, over to Eastmont schools. Where she was needed, she was there. On weekends, she worked for Fabricland, and retired when she was 70.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mabel Johnson. She is survived by one brother; one sister; husband, Charles; and children: Mike and Melissa.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at IOOF Cemetery, 1900 Brick Rd, Ellensburg, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.