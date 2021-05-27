Janet M. Markley Piepel
Wenatchee, WA
Janet M. (Markley) Piepel, 77, beautifully went to Heaven at 8:29 a.m. on May 22, 2021. Her daughter, Mindy, and her son, David, were by her side, as she made a glorious transition from this world into Heaven. She was born October 6, 1943, in Kirkland, WA. Her parents were Arthur and Audrey Markley. Janet married Richard Piepel on November 11, 1967. They made their home in the Wenatchee Valley and raised two children Melinda Leigh Piepel and David James Piepel.
Janet graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1962. She was a member of the Applettes Drill Team. After high school, she attended Griffin-Murphy Business School in Seattle, WA.
She was a full-time homemaker until her children were in grade school. She started working at Cascade Elementary and eventually, moved up to Sterling Middle School as a para pro, assisting in teaching special reading classes. Over the years, she heard from numerous students about how she made a difference in their lives. Janet also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Eastmont Baptist and Wenatchee Valley Baptist Churches. She also was a member of Soroptimist International and Christian Women’s Club. She often gave her testimony across the state about her life experiences. When not teaching or speaking, she helped her husband with their family orchard.
In 1996, Janet started her lifelong dream of becoming a business owner and opened up the Herb Pantry. She enjoyed gardening and growing herbs and often gave cooking classes, where she utilized the herbs in amazing dishes. Her family was often the test group. Janet was a self-taught and accomplished cook. She excelled at baking competitions held every year at the Chelan County Fair. During the late 70’s and early 80’s, she took home numerous Grand Prize Awards for her Apple Cake with Butter Sauce Dessert.
Janet enjoyed camping and traveling with her family. She was very creative with arts and crafts. She also enjoyed painting nature pieces and sewing quilts. She made time to watch as many of her children’s, grandchildren’s and great- grandchildren’s activities. She cherished hosting holiday dinners with her family and being all together. In her later years, when it was time to move into her independent apartment at Avamere Senior Living Facility, she realized they did not have a women’s bible study group and decided to form and lead a group in 2018-19. Her faith was paramount in her life. She did her best to plant seeds of salvation in her family, friends, and others.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Audrey Markley; three sisters: Rae Beverly, Sharon Barnes, and Loretta Becker. Her loving husband, Richard, passed in 2010. She is survived by her children: Mindy Piepel and David (Tracy) Piepel; seven grandchildren: M’Lynn and Justin Vanderweid, Charity and Tyler Jones, Gunnar and Mira Degman, Taylor Fukuzawa, Nicolas Fukuzawa, Madison Piepel and Kaitlyn Piepel; eight great-grandchildren; Colt Snyder, Bo Vanderweid, K’Leigh Vanderweid, Trigger Vanderweid, Cooper Jones, Kade Bitterman, and two on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Memorial donations may be made to Eastmont Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.