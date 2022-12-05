Janet Marie Holcomb was born in Wenatchee, WA. on June 8, 1943, to Homer and Bessie Holcomb. She passed on December 2, 2022, at Cashmere Post Acute Care Center, where she had been loved and well cared for.
She grew up in Wenatchee, WA. attended Wenatchee schools, and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1962. After graduation, she worked for Washington State DSHS for ten years, and then for Cedargreen/Simplot for 20 years. Janet enjoyed traveling, visiting many states, as well as Mexico and Canada. She especially enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, NV, where her luck prevailed. Another favorite activity was the Red Hat Society. Janet never married, choosing instead to devote her life to providing companionship and later, care for her mother.
She is survived by her brothers: LeRoy and Larry; and her sister, Marilyn; five nephews; and three nieces.
Her Life will be Celebrated at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Thompson officiating. Please leave thoughts and memories at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arangments assisted by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
