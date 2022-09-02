Janet Rae (Shofner) Gellatly
June 30, 1930 - August 17, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Janet Rae (Shofner) Gellatly, 92, was born on June 30, 1930, in Portland, OR, to Henry and Pearl Shofner. Janet passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022. Janet graduated from Beaverton High School in 1948. She was voted "Spring Reign Queen" her senior year and represented her high school in the Portland Rose Festival. Janet attended the University of Washington through 1950, where she met and married Bruce Arthur Gellatly. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority serving as Vice-President of the house in 1950. Her major was in Home Economics with a Textile and Design emphasis that she used extensively in later years. Janet also played the piano and pursued a minor in Music.
Janet moved to Wenatchee, WA, in the spring of l951, when her husband, Bruce, joined the Gellatly Insurance Agency, Inc. along with his father, Lester Gellatly. Bruce and Janet had five children while in their 20's: Marvin, Karen, Lynne, Julie, and Debbie. They became very active in the community, working on school programs, levies and various P.T.A. activities. Janet and Bruce co-chaired the levy to build the Wenatchee Municipal Swimming Pool that you see today.
Janet gave graciously of her time and volunteered on behalf of numerous organizations in the Wenatchee Valley. She was a Camp Fire and Cub Scout leader. She later became the costume coordinator for Arlene's Studio of Dance and Baton, a position she held for ten years. Janet was a talented seamstress, having made all the draperies in her home, her parent's home, and her sister's home. She also sewed most of her four daughter's dresses, even their ski outfits. During the 1960's, she volunteered for 14 years as the costume coordinator for the Wenatchee High School musicals under the direction of Ron Jones and Sue Lawson.
Janet was a founder of the five Children's Foundation Guilds at Central Washington Hospital. She was a 30-year member of Guild I, holding every office. Janet was on the Board of Directors for the Wenatchee Swim and Tennis Club (Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club) for five years, steering committee six years, and volunteer programs coordinator for four years. She was an on-call cancer driver for 15 years, a Mobile Meals driver for 12 years, and was a past church Deacon and women's guild member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee. Janet was honored with her 50-year membership in 2014.
Janet became the secretary of the newly formed Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Wenatchee in 1990, a position she held for 22 years, retiring in 2011. She assisted in finding volunteers, was the "interior design" person, as well as the "in-kind donations" person for ten years. Janet wrote on her resume: "I feel that each of us owes a part of our lives to the community in which we live and through which our children have benefited. I like working on community projects that have a wide focus, benefit many and where I feel my time is well spent. Habitat has been a rewarding, spiritual experience. The people I've worked with have been most inspiring."
Janet was an active tennis player through the 1980's. After a total hip replacement, she retired from the sport yet continued to play a few rounds of golf with friends in the 1990's. Janet enjoyed meeting with her Creative Memory scrapbooking group of friends for over ten years. Janet and Bruce were co-founders of the Centipede Dance Club and a couple's Bridge Club, staying active in both for over 50 years. As a couple, they lived life to its fullest taking ski vacations and enjoying time at her family beach home in Seaside, OR. In their later years, they spent winters in Palm Springs, CA, golfing, riding bikes and playing Bridge.
Our mother had a genuine love for her family. She loved cooking and her greatest joy was when all the family and relatives could be together. Holidays were spent around her table playing games, telling stories, and enjoying large family meals. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her "Mommy-Ma". They were always welcomed into her home after school, for weekly dinners, after sports or simply to play in her 1970's themed basement.
Throughout her married life, our mother's favorite place was at their cabin on Lake Chelan, where we all gathered with family and friends. Our parents have now passed on their legacy of memories and togetherness. The beautiful Creative Memory albums resting on the cabin coffee table have captured her story of the love she had for all of us.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Pearl Shofner; one sister, Nancy Cox; her husband of 69 years, Bruce; infant grandson, Brandon Allison; and infant great-grandson, James Allison. She is survived by one son, Marvin Gellatly (Elly); and four daughters: Karen Heminger (Marc), Lynne Faulkner (Cody) all of Wenatchee, WA, Julie Allison (Ron) of Chelan, WA, and Debbie Walter (Dave) of Manson, WA. "Mommy-Ma" was very proud of her 13 grandchildren: Sean (Ashley), and Alex (Carol) Gellatly, and Rachel Hildahl (Seth), Jeff Heminger (Susan), Kami Copenhaver (Tyler), and Laura Lammert (Gregory); Cory, Conner and Makenna Faulkner, Jace (Christine) and Kaley (Colin) Tanigawa, and Bryce (Julianna) and Nathan (Emily) Allison. Mommy-Ma was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Madison Hildahl, Isabelle and Evelyn Gellatly, Emma, Elliott, Eliza, Oliver and Annika Heminger, Owen and Bentley Copenhaver, Caden, Haley and Micah Lammert, and Bodhi Allison.
Our family would like to thank caregivers: Jayson and Bobbi Hills at Dore Haven Adult Family Home, East Wenatchee, WA, for their loving and gentle care of our mother during the last month of her life.
Janet will be inurned at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in the Memorial Garden. A Private Memorial Service and Reception will take place.
Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801; Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 South Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements in the care of Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.