Janet Slominski Bean
April 16, 1951 – March 16, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Janet “Jan” Slominski-Bean, dear wife, mother, nana, and friend to all, was unexpectedly called home by Lord Jesus, on March 16, 2021 in East Wenatchee, WA, at the early age of 69. Jan was born in Eugene, OR, on April 16, 1951, to Duel and Doris Smalling. She attended Lynwood High School in Lynwood, CA, and attended Lane Community College in Eugene, OR. Jan has always had a special place in her heart to serve and care for others. She followed that calling and was a nurse for 18 years in Corona, CA.
Jan called Norco, CA, her home. She married Robert “Bob” Slominski on November 15, 1969. They were gifted with a son, Duel Lance Slominski, on March 9, 1973, and adopted a daughter, Heather Sue “Heathie” Slominsk,i on January 11, 1985. Bob passed away on March 30, 1985. He was a retired Los Angeles Police Department Motor Officer. Jan was given another chance at love on November 18, 1988, when she found the courage to ask Gregory Karl “Greg” Bean on a date for coffee, in which she did not drink. Jan and Greg married on May 18, 1990. Jan and Greg relocated to East Wenatchee, WA, in December of 1993. They settled into the Wenatchee Valley and made a new life together, where they lived happily for 28 wonderful years. They gained a wealth of friendships over the years, who were all considered family, as she made a place in her heart for all she came into contact with.
Jan, as we all know, loved the Lord, and walked with Him every day. Her laugh was contagious, and her smile would light the dark. She enjoyed camping with her friends, being with her women’s church group, and never turned away from a challenge. She enjoyed entertaining, gardening, and the ever-cherished family time. She took great pride in being “Nana” and loved all of her grandchildren. She enjoyed swimming in the pool, where she taught her grandchildren to swim, and always stated she wanted to be a dolphin, since she loved the water that much. Jan also loved providing couples with a wedding venue to be able to showcase her beautiful property, that she and Greg worked so hard to create.
Jan is survived by her loving husband, Greg Bean of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Heather (Garrett) Curtis of Moses Lake, WA; brother, Roger (Diane) Smalling of Miami, FL; grandchildren: Gabriella, Caden, Kai’ler, Timber, and Natalia; along with many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Duel and Doris Smalling; first husband, Bob Slominski; sister, Marcia Dean; and son, Lance Slominski.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Ln, Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. If desired, contributions in Jan’s name may be donated to Grace City Church.
You are welcome to view Jan’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory and condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel.
Bye For Now!