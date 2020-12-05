Janice B. Clark-Michael
Wenatchee, WA
In loving remembrance of our mother, Janice B. Clark-Michael, who departed this life on November 20, 2020. She was born in Sage, AR, on April 27, 1940, the daughter of Arnie Paul Clark and Ruebye Leah Bishop. Her family relocated to the Wenatchee Valley in her youth, where she attended Wenatchee, High School and her father had a career with Wells and Wade. Her brother, Arnie B. Clark, eventually worked for the PUD, and her extended family had a history, both at Alcoa and within the orchard industry. Janice would begin a career in banking at the age of 19.
Janice lived a life of freedom and adventure, traveling and making many friends, with her friendly and outgoing nature. She spent her later years, spending time and celebrating with her family and friends, and had an unwavering love of gambling, sports cars, and reading, especially westerns and Stephen King novels. She remained active and cheerful throughout her life, and was often known for her displays of generosity and support, even to strangers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnie Bishop Clark; and survived by daughter, Terri Jane Michael-Wehrer, and her husband, Steve; and daughter, Jennifer Marlene Thorsen, and her husband, Chris. Janice was one of a kind and will be sorely missed, both by family and the friends she held dear.
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” – C.S. Lewis