Janice Bainard, 79, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by family. She was born to Claude and Fannie Edmondson in Antioch, CA. She moved to Wenatchee in 1959, where she attended Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1962.
She met and married William “Bill” Bainard, on March 23, 1963. They made their home on Stemilt Hill, where they operated a small apple and cherry orchard and raised their two children. Janice held various jobs for Stemilt Growers, spent 14 years as a bookkeeper for Lyles Boats & Motors, then later, worked for Wenatchee Valley College and Kyle Mathison Orchards.
After Bill's passing in November of 1990, she continued to live on Stemilt Hill until moving to Wenatchee in 1997. In 1994, she met her long-time partner, Charles “Chuck” Ross. Together, they enjoyed spending time with friends and staying up the Entiat Valley on the family property. Janice also loved spending time with her daughters and their families any chance she got.
Survivors include partner, Chuck Ross; daughters: Jacki (Darcy) Racus, Julie Orendor and fiancé, Wendell Walton; grandchildren: Andy Racus (Liz Getty) fiancé, Britni Racus, Paige (Josh) Hopkins and Bryan Orendor; sisters: Mary McMinn, Frances Butterfield, Doris McMinn; brother, Terry “Ted” Edmondson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and brother, Jerry Edmondson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A burial will follow immediately at the Stemilt Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society in Janice's name. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.