Janice Wilder
Wenatchee, WA
Janice Wilder (Marks), 68, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after a two year battle with cancer. Jan was born on June 22, 1952, in Tonasket, WA, to Gale and Jessie Marks. Jan grew up in Tonasket, loving the small town life, and graduating from Tonasket High School, in 1970. She moved to “the big city” of Wenatchee, WA, a few years later.
Jan met George Wilder, in 1981, at the local hot spot. George went to her table to ask her friend to dance. That friend left about the time he got there, so he asked Jan to dance instead. They have been together ever since and recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Together, they raised two great kids: Rebecca and Thomas, both of Wenatchee.
The most important thing to Jan was her family, but she also loved spending lots of time in her garden with her beautiful flowers and hummingbirds. We lost a wonderful wife, mother, sister, but mostly importantly, best friend.
Jan is survived by her husband, George; children: Rebecca and Thomas; and sister, Joyce Farley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Jessie Marks; grandma and grandpa Browning; and grandma and grandpa Marks.
Per Jan’s request, there will be no formal service, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, as Jan was an animal lover. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.