Janie Theresa
Dachel Edwards
1950-2022
Houston, TX
(formerly of Omak, WA)
We lost our beautiful Janie, suddenly, on January 23, 2022, when she passed away at home in Houston, TX, at the age of 71. Born on July 30, 1950, Janie was the fifth and youngest child of Herman and Clara Dachel. She spent her early childhood on the family wheat ranch near Mansfield, WA. She attended elementary school in Mansfield, Brewster, and Omak, WA, graduating from Omak High School in 1968.
After high school, Janie attended modeling school in Seattle, WA, and worked several years there before heading south to San Antonio, TX, where she found employment as a sales representative for a masonry brick company. The company transferred Janie to Houston, TX, where she met and married Steve Watters in 1980. Steve was a Houston home builder and while he renovated and built many lovely Victorian homes, Janie got her real estate license and teamed with Steve to market and sell the finished properties. Janie lost Steve suddenly to a heart attack in 1997, but she continued working as a very successful realtor. She was fortunate to meet another Houston home builder and fell in love with Allan Edwards and they were married in 2000, and would spend 22 happy years together. Janie was a licensed realtor for 34 years and made many visits back to Omak, WA, to attend family events, just to enjoy the Northwest, and catch up with school friends at Omak High School reunions.
She is survived by her loving husband, Allan Edwards, of Houston, TX; and stepdaughter, Autumn, and her two children also of Houston, TX. In Washington, she leaves behind her older siblings: Mary Ann Bullock (Bill), Irene Carlson (Rick), Maxine Wood (Jim), and Ernie Dachel; as well as her nieces; nephews; and many loving relatives and friends. She also leaves behind her dear friend of 40 years, Evelyn Ng Ward of San Antonio, TX.
A private Graveside Burial Service was held for Janie in Houston, TX, on January 28, 2022, but her family will meet this summer in Washington for a private gathering to honor Janie, reminisce, and celebrate her life.
We feel very fortunate to have been able to regularly spend time with Janie and Allan during the last three years following their purchase of a summer home in Port Townsend, WA. Janie was a very compassionate and loving lady to her family and friends and that always included her animal friends as well. She volunteered for many years at True Blue Animal Rescue, also known as TBAR. A donation in Janie's name to TBAR, P.0. Box 1107, Brenham, TX, 77834, would be a wonderful way to honor Janie. TBAR's web address is t-bar.org