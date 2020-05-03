Janis Claire (Rogers) Drescher
Orondo, WA
Janis Claire (Rogers) Drescher, 63, of Orondo, WA, passed away on April 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 18, 1956, to Dorothy and Maury Rogers of Cashmere, WA. She graduated from Cashmere High School in 1974. She grew up playing piano, taking ballet lessons, and singing in the church choir. Janis received her degree in Business Management from Central Washington University in 1978. She became the Sales & Catering Manager at the Thunderbird/Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee, WA.
On July 18, 1981, Janis married Brett Drescher at Cashmere United Methodist Church, her childhood church. They lived on the orchards of Auvil Fruit Company in Orondo, where they raised their daughters: Kathryn “Kacey” Roberts and Allison Drescher. Janis and Brett owned and operated D&D Orchards, LLC, for which Janis meticulously kept the books. She was her daughters’ biggest cheerleader, and was involved in their many activities, including school, dance, softball, and theater. Janis was the first to have her camera ready for a “photo-op,” which paired well with her part-time job at Parsons Photography, as a Photographer’s Assistant. She was a lifelong fan of high school athletics in the valley and enjoyed supporting community theater. Janis was also a passionate sports fan and a proud Coug and Zag mom.
Janis is survived by her husband, Brett Drescher of Orondo, WA; mother, Dorothy Rogers of Cashmere, WA; brother, Tom Rogers, and wife, Kate of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Kacey Roberts, and husband, Zach of Lompoc, CA; and daughter, Allison Drescher and fiancé, Isaac Cooper of East Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her father, Maury Rogers; and brother, James Rogers.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Janis Drescher will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Washington University or Music Theater of Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones/Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.