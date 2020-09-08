Janis Wohlers
Cashmere, WA
Janis Wohlers, a long-time resident of Cashmere, WA, died on September 2, 2020, at the age of 93 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Wohlers; son, Randy Wohlers; daughter, Debby Jacobs; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sisters: Connie Bair, Jean Carter, Dianne Grady; and two brothers, Floyd Copeland and Robert Copeland.
At Janis' request, no services will be held. A family gathering at a later date will be announced.
