Jaqueline Duncan

Jaqueline "Jackie" Duncan
Wenatchee, WA
Jacqueline “Jackie” Duncan peacefully passed away, on December 7, 2019, at her home. Jackie was born on the September 28, 1939, in Carlisle KY, to her proud parents, Julian “Jack” and Pauline “Polly” Duncan. Prior to her father joining the Navy and serving in World War II, Jackie moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to her maternal grandparents, Peter and Pearl Stevenson. Jackie remained a resident of Wenatchee for most of her remaining life. Jackie was a very active in many clubs and activities at Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1957. She also worked, during her high school years, at the Liberty Theater as an Assistant Box Office Manager.
It was at one of the Liberty movies, that she met Bud Fountain and they would eventually be married in 1958. Together, they had a child, Doug Fountain, in 1959, and would live for a brief time in San Francisco, CA. Jackie longed for the Wenatchee Valley and being near her family, returning to Wenatchee in 1961. Jackie met and married Erwin Cook, of Wenatchee, in 1964. Together, they had a son, Bryan Cook in 1964. The Cook family lived briefly in Grand Coulee, WA, and in East Wenatchee, WA, but she always returned to Wenatchee, the city that she loved. Jackie was known in the Greater Wenatchee Valley for her baking skills, numerous times being crowned the “Apple Queen” for her delicious pies. Jackie worked as a packer at some of the valley’s fruit warehouses and as a waitress at some of the most popular local restaurants. When asked what she did for a living, she would always say she was a “Jack of all Trades”, “I’ve done it all”.
She loved to volunteer at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, especially at the weekly Bingo nights. Jackie loved to play Bingo and spending time with her friends, whether the games were in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee or Cashmere, WA. She also loved to drive up to the local casino to try her hand with Lady Luck, feeling extremely lucky, regardless if she won or lost. Jackie was an avid crafter, knitting countless hats for the local Hat Project. Jackie loved and devoted her life to her family. As her family grew, her contributions grew exponentially, and her family loved that she was a huge part of their life.
Jackie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Peter and Pearl Stevenson of Wenatchee, WA; mother, Pauline Duncan of Wenatchee, WA; her father, Jack Duncan of Wenatchee, WA and Yakima, WA; brothers: Victor Duncan and Keith Duncan of Wenatchee, WA. She is survived by her sons, Doug Fountain (Donna) of Wenatchee, WA and Bryan Cook (Anne) of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughters: Nicole Santucci (Gianni) of Spokane, WA, Megan Cook of Wenatchee, WA, and Jackie Davis (Brad) of Louisville, KY; grandson, Daniel Fountain (Brittany) of Wilmington, NC; and her five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, caregivers and especially the Hospice Staff for their excellent care and affection.
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, December 17, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.